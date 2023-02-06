TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Operation Love Drop is preparing to spread some extra love this Valentine’s Day.

The local charity event is planning to donate over a hundred personal hygiene baskets to the elderly, disabled, and low-income individuals.

Coordinator Vickie Lacy says this is the first year she has partnered with the city for this event. Lacy says they are still in need of some items, like shampoo, conditioner, and other toiletries.

“It’s important for us to just grace our community because there are a lot of people out there that are in need that we do not look at or think about, but we have to help everybody,” shared Lacy.

Recipients in need are recommended to Lacy by churches and civic groups.

Donations can be dropped off at the Texarkana, Arkansas Recreation Center at 1 Legion Street or if you wish to assist in Operation Love Drop call 903-691-8508.

The baskets are scheduled to be delivered on February 14.