TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana experienced a heartwarming holiday surprise as hometown hero and NFL Indianapolis Colts player McTelvin Agim held a Thanksgiving giveaway on Thursday.

Agim, a Texarkana native, aimed to help even more families in need this Thanksgiving. Last year, he distributed Thanksgiving dinners at the Sunset Apartments, where he spent his formative years. This time, he set his sights on assisting 300 families throughout the community by combining efforts with the Salvation Army and Heritage Home Health & Hospice.

Colts’ McTelvin Agim gives Texarkanans Thanksgiving surprise (Source: Heritage Home Health & Hospice)

Heritage Home Health & Hospice officials expressed their joy, stating, “We were thrilled to provide Thanksgiving dinners to families in need and delighted for them to meet a compassionate, successful NFL star like McTelvin Agim.”

The Thanksgiving dinner bags contained a selection of festive essentials, including turkey, ham, or both, stuffing, mac and cheese, yams, green beans, and rolls. The giveaway reached residents and communities across Texarkana, benefiting local school districts, foster parents, and three care clinics.