(KTAL/KMSS) – A&M Texarkana is on a mission to incentivize local students to attend the university with the announcement of a few new scholarship opportunities.

These new scholarships are intended to incentivize local high school graduates and community college transfers to select A&M Texarkana to further their education.

High school graduates who earn a 3.0 grade point average or higher as well as any college transfer with a 2.75 or higher will be eligible to receive a $3,000 dollar annual scholarship.

Other students who have a 3.5 average can receive a $4,000 dollar annual scholarship and direct admission to Texarkana A&M’s new honors college.

“There are no limits to these Scholarships, and we hope to welcome scores and hundreds of new local students with these incentives,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, A&M Texarkana President.

In an effort to make A&M Texarkana more attainable for local students, moving forward the university is eliminating the application process and also eradicating the fee of application.

“No other university can compete with these types of scholarship incentives,” said Alexander.

Of these select community partners, full-time employees can receive a 33 percent tuition scholarship within any Texas A&M Program. This scholarship opportunity allows students to take all classes online with the cost of their first class covered by First Flight scholarship.

These students will be encouraged to finish their bachelor’s, master’s, and Doctorate degree while working full-time.

“We want to serve as an education solution provider to large employers including these valued partners,” shared Alexander.