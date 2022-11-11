NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The city of New Boston, Texas held its first Veterans Day Parade Friday morning.

The event had over 20 participants drive through the streets of downtown with their horns and patriot flags.

After the parade, a memorial service was held at the American Legion Doyle Williams Post 488. Decorated war veteran Richard Hall spoke to residents about his 21 years of experience in the United States Marine Corps.

“It was very rewarding. It is really a hardship, you serve with people that hate you and even want to kill you,” Hall said.

The city says they are looking forward to having the parade every year.

“Veterans day in my terms is a day that we stop and reflect on the past of all our fellow comrades who died in combat and all the soldiers that have worn uniform and to pay tribute and respect to them,” said city Councilmember Don Evans.