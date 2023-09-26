NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The victims of a convicted child molester were just granted a multi-million dollar civil settlement according to the law firm that filed the litigation.

Matthew Harris Law PLLC called the court’s decision a “momentous victory in pursuit of justice for a courageous survivor of child abuse.”

The lawsuit was filed after Nolan Dean Turner was convicted in the Fifth District Court of Bowie County and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A judge handed down the $26.8 million judgment on September 25.

A release from the law firm calls this a landmark victory that will serve as a stark warning to potential predators that society will not tolerate child abuse.

“This judgment represents more than just financial compensation; it signifies the closing of a painful chapter in the victim’s life. This judgment brings closure, hope, and a powerful message to those who would commit such heinous acts: you will be held accountable and everything that you’ve spent your whole life building will be taken from you to compensate your victims,” the release read.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The judgment provides compensation for medical expenses, therapy, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and punitive damages.

According to court records from Turner’s appeal, the testimony of the 13-year-old victim detailed the abuse she endured with Turner who served as a caretaker for her and her brother. The abuse began when she was in third grade.

The child recalled in a forensic interview that Turner would tell her she “could have anything she wanted” after the abuse would occur.

The Sixth Appellate District of Texas in Texarkana denied Turner’s appeal to overturn the conviction and he will serve the entirety of his sentence. He also did not request to appear remotely although the court did provide a Zoom link to the hearing.