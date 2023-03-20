The Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation recently awarded Miller County $78,336 for upgrades at the Alex Smith Park.

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County’s Alex Smith Park is set to receive some improvements thanks to a state grant.

The Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation recently awarded the county $78,336 for upgrades. That money will go towards installing a new pavilion and playground equipment overlooking the pond.

The county has been working to upgrade the 60-year-old park since 2015.

“We’re looking forward to getting started on it. It just adds to the value of the park and getting more people interested in it when you’ve got playground equipment for the kids and a pavilion for adults to cook under,” said Chairman of the Southern Miller County Rural Development Authority Deryl Jones.

Jones says he wants construction on the upgrades to begin as soon as possible.

The park has 14 natural springs, an 8-foot-deep stocked fishing pond, a basketball court, and shooting ranges.