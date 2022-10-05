MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – County offices are moving back into the Miller County Courthouse after being away for almost two years.

On Monday, the courthouse started moving office equipment and furniture into the offices of the Circuit Clerk and County Judge.

In February of 2021, the building flooded when water pipes burst during a major ice storm. Since then, county offices have been operating from different locations throughout Texarkana.

“I’m looking forward to having everyone back in the building. It’s been a long year and a half,” said Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison.

Harrison says by the end of November the courthouse should be fully operational.

Insurance funds covered the $6 million in renovation costs.