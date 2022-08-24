MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Leaders in Miller County hope to make some additions and updates to Alex Smith County Park.

On Monday, the county’s quorum court met and approved applying for a grant that would go towards the 60-year-old nature park. The funding would provide a new pavilion and playground equipment for the park’s south side.

The park covers 300 acres of land along the Sulphur River.

Deryl Jones with the Southern Miller County Rural Development Authority says they’re hoping the improvements will continue to drive in locals and bring in more visitors to the area.

“We have all kinds of gatherings out here, and we have campers from all over the United States out here. We’ve had people as far away as from Canada,” said Jones. “This is just a local park that everybody can use, and it’s really an educational park. We’ve got walking trails, we have all the trees identified, and it’s been over 50 different varieties of trees identified in the park.”

The Parks and Tourism Committee will review the application. Jones says they could have approval as soon as October.