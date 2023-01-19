MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County District Court is offering an amnesty program.

The program runs from February 1 through April 28 and allows citizens with an outstanding warrant with the court to go in and pay the warrant in full without being arrested. The court is also waiving any added warrant fees.

“This is something we’ve been doing for several years actually, and it’s very successful because it allows people to not have to look over their shoulder worrying about if they’ve got that warrant if they get stopped if they’re going to go to jail,” TAPD Public Information Officer Corporal Les Munn said.

People can pay their warrant in full with either cash or money order at the Bi-State Justice building.

For information about a warrant contact the City Probation Department (903)798-3241 or 3243, District Court Office (903)798-3016 or 3012, Miller County District Court or County Probation Office (870)773-2971 or (870)772-2780.