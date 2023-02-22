HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The man that was killed in a motorcycle versus school bus crash has been identified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release Wednesday that 50-year-old Roy Gonyea was killed in the crash.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates the school bus was northbound on FM 560 and was turning into a school parking lot. The 2016 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle was traveling southbound and struck the back right of the school bus. The motorcycle continued

and struck a third vehicle, a 2014 Ford F-350 pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The bus was occupied with students, but no injuries were reported.