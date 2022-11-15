The 9th annual Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl will have its first rematch with the same two teams from last year.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 9th annual Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl will have its first rematch with the same two teams from last year.

The annual bowl will again have Southeastern Oklahoma State University compete against Emporia State University. Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown says the college football game always helps the city economically.

“We put people in hotels, we fill up hotel rooms, and then we have people eating at our restaurants,” Brown said.

The football game is also a major fundraiser for the Greater Texarkana United Way. Brown says over the years, the bowl has raised about $90,000 for the United Way of Greater Texarkana, and they’re hoping to reach $100,000 this year.

The game will be played Saturday, December 3 at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, Arkansas with a noon kick-off.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 21st at the Farmers Bank & Trust locations on Ark Blvd and East 9th, any Mil-Way Federal Credit Union location, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Greater Texarkana office, or can be purchased online.

This year’s game will also be available on pay-for-view for $9.99 for those who can’t attend in person.