TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – As the nationwide teacher shortage continues, school districts are faced with trying to fill the gaps in public education, including Liberty Eylau.

The school district is hoping to recruit teachers at its job fair Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the high school gym.

The district says they will be interviewing for all positions including teacher aids and custodial services. They also advise candidates to bring their resumes.

“We put together a plan to reach more teachers, to have more teachers available to our particular school district, so in doing that we decided to have job fairs as well as attend other job fairs at colleges and so we’ve been executing that plan the last couple of years and that’s paid off for us,” Superintendent Ronnie Thompson said.

The school district also wants the community’s help in its new superintendent search.

Thompson announced his retirement in February.

A community survey about the superintendent search can be found on their website.