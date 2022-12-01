TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District kicked off Christmas with what’s becoming a new tradition.

The district held its 2nd annual Christmas Tree lighting and Santa’s Workshop event Thursday night in the Rader Dome parking lot at the high school.

The community event featured school group performances, hot chocolate, pictures with Santa, and cookie decorating.

Superintendent Ronnie Thompson says the event started last year and had great success, so he made it an annual event.

“We needed more community involvement in our schools and a lot of these community events used to take place years ago and they kind of went by the wayside, so it’s kind of a revitalization of that, bringing the community back together, getting out socializing,” Thompson said.

Thompson and the community look forward to having the event every year.