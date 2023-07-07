TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Bi-State jail early Friday morning.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, it was discovered during a jail count Friday morning that two inmates, 39-year-old Wayde Burton Land, and 38-year-old JC Lee Kirby, had escaped from the Texarkana jail.

A review of surveillance footage confirmed they left the jail located at 100 N. State Line Avenue on foot at approximately 3:05 a.m.

39-year-old Wayde Burton Land (left) and 38-year-old JC Lee Kirby (right). Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office

The pair was traveling west towards Texas Boulevard and both were wearing street clothes when they escaped the facility.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of either of these two persons, they are asked to call 911 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903-798-3149.