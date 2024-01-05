BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two suspects were indicted for three fatal shootings during a party in Texarkana in late October.

According to Bowie County court records, Breoskii Warren is charged with two counts of manslaughter, and co-defendant Devon Hayden is charged with murder in the first degree.

The charges came after the investigation into a mass shooting in the 700 block of N. Stateline Avenue in Texarkana. According to police, a fistfight broke out between two men at the party in the back room of a business, and at least two men pulled out rifles and started shooting.

Three victims, Deandred Fezell, Alqadis Williams, and Jayla Hampton, were mortally wounded in the incident. Warren is charged with the deaths of Williams and Hampton. Hayden is charged with Fezell’s death.

After the shooting, there was a manhunt for Warren, who subsequently turned himself in. Hayden was arrested after receiving treatment at a local hospital.