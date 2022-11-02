TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – With just days away from election day in Texas, candidates are making last-minute stops to sway some voters.

On Wednesday, Incumbent Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Texarkana as part of his ‘Get Out the Vote’ Tour. Abbott spoke to several supporters at Big Jake’s Bar-B-Que about Border security, the economy, oil and gas production, and his support for law enforcement.

Throughout his speech, Abbott also talked about Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke’s stances on those topics.

“We got to make sure that we do not allow the radical leftist ‘wokeism’ to overtake our state,” said Abbot. He also added, “The winner or loser of this election this next Tuesday is not going to be me the winner or loser is going to be you and as a result it’s you, your family, your children, your grandchildren, they’re also your future.”

The incumbent governor will face Beto O’Rourke, Delilah Barrios, Mark Tippetts, Jacqueline Abernathy, and Mark Goloby in the Nov. 8 election.

Early voting in Texas runs through Friday.