TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana non-profit is looking for the community’s help to bring some holiday joy to kids affected by domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. aims to provide Christmas presents to about 400 kids in the community through its annual Santa store program. The program gives its clients the opportunity to Christmas shop for their children.

Typically, these families are fleeing from a dangerous situation and are having to start over.

“During the Christmas season we have that school break, and all these kids will go home, and they have awesome Christmases, and then they come into the new year and they’re all comparing toys and what they got,” said Victim Outreach Advocate Trinity Gardner. “If they didn’t get anything for Christmas, they won’t get to share that at school, so they’re going to be the outcast.”

This year, the organization says they need about $30,000 in donations to make the Santa Store a success.

Monetary or new toy donations can be dropped off at the organization’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is located at 424 Spruce Street in Texarkana, Texas.

All donations should be in by Friday.