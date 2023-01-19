TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harvest Regional Food Bank began construction on an addition to their warehouse and facility Thursday evening.

The additional space will include a multi-purpose education room and a commercial kitchen.

CEO of Harvest Regional Food Bank Camille Wrinkle says this will increase the food bank’s capacity to prepare meals for summer and after-school feeding programs, as well as allow for cooking & wellness classes.

“We just felt that this need was critical to really helping people out of poverty and going beyond just addressing the immediate need, but looking at long-term solutions,” Wrinkle said.

The project is expected to be completed in December.