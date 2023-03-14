TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Congressman Bruce Westerman took Tuesday evening to tour the Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana.

Congressman Westerman took the tour to learn more about the food bank’s hunger relief programs, and the impact of hunger on low-income residents in the surrounding area.

His visit came as the food bank prepares to begin its annual Summer Feeding program, followed by After School Feeding programs in the fall.

Westerman says the demand for food banks spiked during the pandemic and it’s still high.

“You’ve got a lot of things that we’ll talk about with inflation putting more stress on family budgets, so more people are dependent on food banks and pantries, and this really serves a great need,” Westerman said.

The food bank will host a Wine and Jazz Gala fundraiser on March 31 at the Silvermoon on Broad in downtown Texarkana.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 870-774-1398.