TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Christus St. Michael health system broke ground on a new $17 million-dollar emergency center Tuesday morning.

The new facility will be located at the northeast corner of Arista Boulevard and Gibson Lane in Texarkana. Construction on the 12,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to begin in a few weeks.

President and CEO of Christus St. Michael Health System Jason Adams says the new 17-million-dollar site is designed for easy access and future development.

“We’ve needed to expand at our main campus for some time and so by creating a new site of service, it decompresses the main campus and allows you to have all the same access to high-quality healthcare and specialists that you would at the main hospital,” Adams said.

The emergency center will feature 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week emergency services including 12 treatment rooms, full-service imaging, and an onsite laboratory.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.