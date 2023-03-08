The CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System announced that they will break ground on a new emergency center later this month.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has announced that that construction on a new emergency center in Texarkana will begin later this month.

The new facility will be located at the northeast corner of Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard.

The $17 million dollar project will feature 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week emergency services including 12 treatment rooms, full-service imaging, and an onsite laboratory.

“We’ve needed excess capacity since before COVID began. We considered this site for expansion, but it really made more sense to not disrupt services in this location and add a new site of service that would be more convenient for the community to access,” said Jason Adams, president and CEO of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

The hospital will host a groundbreaking ceremony on March 28.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2024.