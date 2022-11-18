TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – People in the Texarkana area who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday.

The Brighter Tomorrow Foundation is looking to feed 500 people at its fifth annual Thanksgiving Community Feast.

The drive-through food giveaway will begin at noon outside the Patty Davis Library at Liberty-Eylau High School.

The non-profit will be accepting $5 donations at the event but says even if you have if you don’t have it, you’ll still walk away with a meal.

“We don’t like to look at things that we do as a charity experience or a charity event, we just pretty much do God’s will and do whatever needs to be done or whatever we see needs to be done. We try to implement a solution, instead of being finger pointers,” Founder of the Brighter Tomorrow Foundation Johnathon Boyce-Khemet said.

One of the main volunteers for Saturday’s event will be the liberty Eylau boys’ basketball team.

Brighter Tomorrow’s goal is to educate, mentor, and assist with the future of underprivileged individuals.

For more information about the Brighter Tomorrow Foundation, visit their Facebook page.