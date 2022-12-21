TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students at Arkansas Middle School received a special gift on their last school day before Christmas break.

The school gifted all their students $10 for Christmas Tuesday afternoon.

For the last two weeks, the school worked to raise more than $10,000 to split between over 900 students.

The principal said he wanted to ensure that all the students received something for Christmas.

“It’s exciting to know that you can put a smile on the kid’s face, it’s going to be the last time that we’ll see them in 2022,” said Middle School Principal Kendrick Smith. “Hopefully, this will be a culture-changing event for our campus, let everybody know that in a short two-week period of time we were able to raise a goal of this lofty. That lets us know that if we put our minds to it, there is nothing that we can’t accomplish together.”

Any money left over will go toward the students in 2023.