TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will celebrate first-year students with a gift that could improve their quality of life when they become working professionals.

Hempstead County high school graduates can qualify for the Hempstead Guarantee Scholarship allowing them to attend the UAHT, at no cost for the first year.

One of the most significant barriers for high school students, as they transition into college, is cost.

“That includes tuition fees, and our book rental program, and what we are hoping to accomplish is to reduce financial barriers for students.” says, UAHT Chancellor Dr. Christine Holt said.

Qualified students must be in the 2024 graduating classes of Blevins, Hope, Garett Memorial, or Spring Hill High to apply.

The organizers believe it will be a win-win for students

“It gives them the opportunity to earn a lot of college credit, and we are hoping by the end of the first year students will have 27 credit hours which will make them eligible to receive a 3,000 dollar academic challenge scholarship,” Dr. Holt said.