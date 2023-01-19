TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas 911 Board made a stop in Texarkana Thursday to address the lack of a consolidation plan for Miller County and the city of Texarkana 911 call centers.

Both entities missed their deadline earlier this month to come up with the plan to present to the board. The board has been working since 2019 to reduce the number of 911 call centers across the state.

Each year the county receives about $200,000 from the board, and the city receives about $450,000. The state says in the future, the funding will only go to one of them.

“With the requirements for us to consolidate, that’s based on efficiency, it’s based on us having a more efficient 911 system service-wise, and it’s based on us having more efficient cost-wise,” said Arkansas 911 Board Executive Director C.J. Engel. “It doesn’t make sense to have multiple operations redundantly across one county.”

There are two options on the table. The city could join the county at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office or vice-versus. The county could join the city at the Bi-State Justice Building.

The state hopes that the two entities will be consolidated within the next two years.