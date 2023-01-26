TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Homeless coalition is holding its annual Bridge City Chili Cook-off Friday, January 27 to bring awareness to some needs of the homeless population.

“Mental health it’s all over the country, we can tell that’s something that we think is a big need,” said Chair of the Texarkana Homeless Coalition Vashil Fernandez. “Housing is also a big need all over the country, but here I think also having a day shelter will help get some of those people off the street but also we’re working on once we get them off the street during the day, providing those support services to help those people get back on their feet.”

The annual event also raises money so the coalition can continue to provide services to those experiencing homelessness such as educational scholarships, training, and technical assistance to local agencies.

The event will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm in front of the Salvation Army shelter at 316 Hazel Street. It is free and open to the public. To enter a chili into the competition is $25.