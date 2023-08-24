TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A&M Texarkana is bringing back its on-campus T-Line transit system for students.

The university says many students struggle without access to transportation. They believe this is a much-needed addition to the enhancement of student life on campus and in the community.

“The growth in our student population has created a need to expand our resources especially the ones we offer to our students,”

Texas A&M Texarkana University announced on Thursday the T-Line Route 6 expansion on Richmond Road is to help students experience all that Texarkana has to offer.

Students interested in utilizing the bus services can purchase a ticket each way for $1 or can purchase a monthly pass with unlimited use for $20.

With the excitement of the launch, the university is allowing students to ride the new T-Line transit system free of charge for the remainder of August.