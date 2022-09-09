TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport will host its annual 9/11 memorial on Sunday that includes a piece of the Pentagon on display.

After the attacks on September 11, a stone from the Pentagon was donated to the state of Arkansas. It was divided into four pieces, and each of the major airports in the state was given a piece. The Texarkana airport has one of those on permanent display in remembrance of that day.

“It’s not only a day of remembrance of a tragedy but also what came out of that, the unity and compassion that was shown by those first responders who went in and also the fact that we came together as a nation,” said Texarkana Regional Airport Executive Director Paul Mehrlich.

On Sunday at 8 a.m., the airport staff will gather at the memorial in remembrance of that day and share stories of where they were and how it’s impacted them. The service will be at the terminal building.