TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas Historic Landmark is about to get some much-needed renovations after receiving a generous grant from the Texas Rural African American Heritage Group.

The Jamison Building, located at 523 W. Third Street in downtown Texarkana was built in 1930 and at one point, served as office space for many Black professionals in the area.

“It has a rich history, and it has the possibility of bringing back some of that history to this community to help it be revitalized by providing office spaces for individuals to be able to operate out of,” Property Manager Cylestine Thornton said.

Over the past nine years, the building remained vacant and in need of repair. Thornton says she’s been working for years to revive the building, and now help is on the way.

The building was awarded a $50,000 dollar grant from the Texas Rural African American Heritage group. Thornton says the grant will provide a much-needed boost.

“It will help us to jump-start the project as far as trying to continually prevent weather from deteriorating the building anymore so. Therefore, the grant was given with the plans to help restore some of the windows and some of the doors.”

Thornton says this grant might also get the attention of others in the community who are interested in investing.

“We hope for this building to be part of the economic process that is going on in downtown Texarkana.”

Thornton says the building will need more funds to get it to where she wants it to be but says this grant is a great start.