BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A DeKalb woman lost her life in a crash in Bowie County on May 12.

Officials say Linda P. Higgins was driving east on U.S. Hwy 82 four miles east of DeKalb when her 2014 Chevrolet Silverado crossed into the westbound lane around 10:06 a.m. She crashed into a 2019 Dodge Ram towing a trailer in the westbound lane.

Higgins was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Ram and his passenger, Robert and Sherrie Maxwell of Texarkana, suffered non-incapacitating injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts. They were taken to Wadley Regional Hospital in Texarkana for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.