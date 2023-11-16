TEXARKANA, AK. (KTAL/KMSS) — Local high schools across Texarkana participated in the ‘homeless bag project’ partnering with the “Just Love and Kindness” organization.

The Just Love and Kindness organization is a nonprofit focusing on developing youth, veterans, and underserved community members.

“The goal of that is to instill in these kids a sense of community and humanitarianism. We want them to see life through a different lens that they probably wouldn’t see just as your average high schooler,” said Just Love and Kindness board of Director Britain Koller.

Eight school districts toured three homeless shelters: The Salvation Army, Randy Sams Outreach Shelter, and Mission Texarkana.

Genoa, Fouke, Arkansas High, Redwater, Hooks, Liberty-Eylau, Texas High, and Pleasant Grove students packed bags for the homeless community.

Students filled 200 bags with hygiene items, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and bags to give to local outreach shelters.

“They can see the need within the community. That way as this next generation grows and becomes a part of society that it instills in them, I remember this and this is something that I want to do,” said Koller, “It’s an opportunity for them to learn how to volunteer in their community, even at the age that they’re at, but to also pay attention to the students that are around them because a lot of times I think that it’s easy to overlook the students within the own walls of their scool that they need the same things.”

A representative from ‘Just Love and Kindness’ says they want high schoolers to see realities outside of high school and develop a humanitarian mindset.

To reward students for their hard work, lunch was provided by WalkOn’s, Raisin’ Canes and Outback, then the students loaded the buses and took the bags to the shelters.