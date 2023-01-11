TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana is gearing up for its 8th annual Mardi Gras Parade.

This year’s theme is “Rollin’ Down Broad,” which showcases everything that Broad Street has to offer.

The parade committee says registration to enter a float into the Parade is open. It is completely free, and they are hoping to have about 50 participants this year. Spots for vendors are available as well.

For the last two years, the event has been canceled due to covid.

“It’s a parade and parades just always have a tendency to bring out-of-town guests in, so it’s going to have an opportunity for our downtown to shine,” said community volunteer Deanna O’Malley. “People are going to be out and about for a couple hours before the parade, a couple hours out of the parade, so they’re really going to be able to see what our downtown has done in the last couple years.”

The parade will take place in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, February 18 at 3 pm.