SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A world-changing goal that started over a decade ago is deemed a success this week, and the Earth is safer because of it.

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test launched into space aboard a Space X Falcon 9 Rocket last November intending to hit an asteroid for the first time in human history. Ten months of space travel later, it did better than expected. The mission design lead is a Shreveport native who is now a local legend.

Two asteroids mark the history-making moment in space as a first test mission for Earth. The smaller one, named Dimorphous becomes the scene of a massive impact when the DART mission slammed into it on September 26 and nudged it off its trajectory path.

“It created an enormous explosion, far more than anybody was prepared to anticipate. It was observed by telescopes on literally every continent. It was also observed from the James Webb and Hubble Space telescopes. It was the first thing they both looked at. Which is pretty challenging because it’s relatively close by, and they are both designed for looking at things far away,” Justin Atchison, DART Mission Design Lead, said.

Atchison said it’s a mission success better than expected. The goal was to hit the asteroid and measure how much it changed orbit. The objective was to change its path by just a few minutes, and the results show it changed its path by 32 minutes instead.

“So it was a very demonstrable change. It’s pretty exciting,” Atchison said.

DART’s mission is to provide planetary defense protection for the Earth from future impacts by using a kinetic impactor as its test technology. If it had been a real threat, DART proved more effective at moving an asteroid than originally hypothesized. The next step will be extreme analysis.

“So scientists are tearing apart every piece of data they can and looking at every image,” Atchison said.

He said this all started as a PowerPoint presentation he started working on in 2011 with no chance of it coming to fruition. Two initiatives changed that.

First, NASA was tasked to find all the asteroids nearby earth and be prepared to mitigate them just in case. Making DART a new priority. Then Space X’s Falcon 9 Rocket came along, giving the mission a launch vehicle.

So after years of planning and hard work, Atchison said, “the biggest feeling is relief.”

Relief for a job well done and relief for future Earth protection.

He said in the near term, scientists will analyze everything about the impact and the debris that flew off it. Then in the next four years, the European Space Agency will launch a spacecraft to travel back to the system to study the crater impact and provide new images of the asteroid.