SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents in search of fun and enriching activities to feed their child’s love of technology while helping them build other skills. Look no further than Shreve Memorial Library’s coding classes.

Hour of Code is a program organized by Code.org and held at the library.

“The Hour of Code is designed to demystify code and show that computer science is not rocket science – anybody can learn the basics,” said Hadi Partovi, founder and CEO of Code.org. “Over 100 million students worldwide have tried an Hour of Code. The demand for relevant 21st-century computer science education crosses all borders and knows no boundaries.”

Studies have shown that learning to code has many benefits as they not only learn a new and challenging skill, but they will develop other essential life skills, including boosting problem-solving skills, computational thinking, encouraging persistence, creativity, digital literacy, building career skills, improving confidence and communication skills.

The full list of Hour of Code times and locations

Tuesday, December 5

11:30 AM 5:00 PM Free Coding Games for Kids at Oil City Branch

1:00 PM 4:00 PM Drop-In Program: Introduction to CodeCombat at Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street,

Blanchard

4:00 PM Hour of Code at Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

4:30 PM Hour of Code at North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street

Life 4 Teens: Hour of Code at North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

Teen Tuesday: Hour of Code at Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

Teen Tuesday: Hour of Code at Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch

You Can Code (Ages 12 to 18) at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch

Thursday, December 7

10:00 AM HSC Celebrates Hour of Code at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

11:30 AM 5:00 PM Free Coding Games for Kids at Oil City Branch

1:00 PM 4:00 PM Drop-In Program: Introduction to CodeCombat at Blanchard Branch

3:00 PM Hour of Code at Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

4:00 PM Minecraft Hour of Code at North Caddo Branch

Secret Code Binary Bracelets at Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Friday, December 8

3:30 PM Build Your Name in Code at Hosston Branch, 15478 U.S. Hwy 71, Hosston

4:30 PM Code Your Way Through at West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

Hour of Code: CodeCombat at Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

Saturday, December 9

11:00 AM Hour of Code at Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue

Children and teens will have additional opportunities to learn about coding and computer science after Computer Science Education Week has ended.

The Mooretown Branch, located at 4360 Hollywood Avenue, will hold programs on Tuesday, December 12, and Monday, December 18, to introduce children and teens to coding, robotics, and other STEAM concepts.

Programs will start at 3:30 p.m. for children and at 4:30 p.m. for teens each day. In addition, the Hosston Branch will host another program featuring CodeCombat on Friday, December 15 at 4:00 p.m. for teens.

Programs and locations are subject to change. Visit the Shreve Memorial Library website for information on Hour of Code or other activities.