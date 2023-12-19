BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Ph.D. student at Louisiana State University believed that certain notes and chords mimicked holiday music, so he used coding techniques from LSU computer science classes to “compose” eight songs for a new holiday album.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” said Wright.

Wright also said that the point of this album is to show people you can combine things you might not think go together, and you can get people interested in computer science or music.

Wright is from Fairfax, Virginia, and he was studying biology and bioinformatics at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond when he met a professor from LSU.

Now Wright is focused on the intersection of music production and computer science.

Using the TunePad application, Wright was able to create notes and chords.

He said that TunePad has domain-specific commands you can give it to write a function. It will play a note or a chord on a keyboard. The sound engine can mix random sounds, chords, and melodies.

“Pointsettah,” “Gone Home,” and “Grinchmas” are three of the songs Wright created with the software. He said music producers can make music and skip the hard stuff now, using the app.

“I’m excited to do this album and get it out to people, and hopefully, it will turn into something,” said Wright.