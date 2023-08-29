SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Overflowing email boxes and cluttered desktops, Secure Data Recover recorded millions of Americans face an immense abundance of digital data in their personal and professional lives.

According to the study, digital clutter combines unused apps, old files, multiple windows opened, ignored notifications, cluttered desktops, and more. Around 1 in 3 Americans say their digital space is messier than their physical space.

Louisiana ranks: Fourth worst digital clutter

third for ignored notifications and;

fifth for unwanted notifications.

‘Just like your home, your devices need some TLC as well, yet Americans spend significantly less time cleaning their digital space than their physical ones.’

Servers take up a lot of energy to power, it is estimated that our devices and servers account for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions.