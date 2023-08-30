SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cybersecurity experts say 8 in 10 Americans tend to let their guard down on the last Friday of summer, calling it “the riskiest day for phishing.”

According to Cybersecurity company Lookout Inc., an estimated 129 million Americans plan to work remotely before Labor Day weekend, which exposes a cyber threat to businesses and individuals using their devices.

68% revealed they are likelier to use their devices for work, and 13% admitted they’d fallen for a phishing attack while working from home.

Lookout says 8 in 10 Americans tend to let their guard down when working from home on Summer Fridays.

This behavior and using personal devices for work dramatically increase the risk of falling victim to phishing attacks.

“But this attitude, and using personal devices for work, greatly increases the risk of falling victim to phishing attacks,” said Chief Strategy Officer at Lookout, Aaron Cockerill.

21% of employees said they would continue working as usual if they fell victim to a phishing attack while working remotely on a Friday, with 9% indicating that they’d wait until after the weekend to report it.

“It is vital organizations evolve their cybersecurity strategy to proactively combat mobile phishing. As one of the most effective attack vectors for threat actors, often serving as a starting point for more advanced attacks, mobile phishing protection should be a top priority for organizations of any size,” said Cockerill.

How to avoid phishing?

Lookout urges employers to implement consistent policies to “principles of zero trust.”

Installing a firewall and anti-virus systems, especially on mobile devices, to protect compromised individuals and employee credentials.

An organization’s security solution should be able to allow, limit, or deny access to data. They say doing so minimizes the risk of compliance violations, data leakage, and unauthorized access to sensitive data.

