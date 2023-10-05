SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 4-month-old pup with a sweet name is hoping to find a loving home ahead of the holiday months.

Caddo Parish Communications Manager, Krystle Beauchamp, joined the morning team in studio to introduce the crew to Lil’ Debbie and explain the easy adoption process at Caddo Parish Animal Services.

Lil’ Debbie is a cuddly and loving shepherd mix, who is already spayed and ready to be picked up and taken to her forever home.

“She’s a little cuddle bug but don’t let her fool you. She has lots of energy, so she’ll be good in an active home with some patient pet parents,” explains Beauchamp.

For more information on Lil’ Debbie or any of the other pets available for adoption, visit Caddo Parish Animal Services.