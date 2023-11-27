(Loving Living Local) – With the healthcare system constantly evolving, Tiffany Varner of Southern University of Shreveport Louisiana (SUSLA), talks with us about the variety of opportunities with a degree and what SUSLA’s nursing program has to offer.

The different avenues of nursing are endless. With a nursing degree, it allows you to work in nursing homes, hospitals, clinics, and much more. Nursing is a stable industry that is continuously growing and also gives opportunities for growth with a chance to pursue advanced degrees with bigger leadership and administrative roles.

Why SUSLA’s Nursing Program?

SUSLA offers three programs to choose from. First, is the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Program, which is seven in a half weeks. The CNA program is a nice introduction to the nursing field if you are unsure if it would be something that you would like to pursue. Although it is short, it teaches you all the basic but essential care that all nurses need to know.

The second program is the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program. This program is fourteen months and prepares you for actual day-to-day work in hospitals, clinics, or wherever you choose. It also gives you more hands-on training in the care of patients and allows you to do more with them than a CNA.

The last program is the Registered Nurse (RN) Program. This is more extensive than the other two programs since it is working towards an associate degree. This degree allows you to work more independently to care for patients on a higher level without supervision unlike the other two.

You can find out more information about SUSLA’s nursing program by visiting their website. The opportunities are endless and you can get started with your nursing career with SUSLA today!