SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Super 1/Brookshire’s is meeting a need in the community by giving away ice.

According to a media release, Brookshire Grocery Company is giving away a free bag of ice, while supplies last, to people who are without power starting at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday.

“At Brookshire Grocery Company, we are focused on building greater communities by being there for our neighbors not only during times of celebration but also during times of need. In an effort to support those affected by the recent storm, Super 1 Foods and Brookshire’s are giving away a free bag of ice.” Brookshire Grocery Company

You can find ice at the following locations Saturday: