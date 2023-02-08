TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that can help identify stash houses, pill press operations, meth conversion labs, and more in the state of Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety needs the public’s help in stopping the criminals that traffic drugs and people.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered by DPS through the Texas Stash House Rewards Program.

If you think you have information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/650

Never underestimate how much a tip can help by providing a missing piece of the puzzle.