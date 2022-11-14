National seat belt day is November 14th, and the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding people about the importance of buckling up.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation wants you to buckle up every day, but the agency spent National Seat Belt Day driving the point home.

“It’s a really simple step, it takes two seconds to buckle up, and it could save your life,” said Heather Deaton, spokesperson for TxDOT’s Atlanta District.

Deaton says statistics for this region in the first half of 2022 show over half of those killed in crashes were not buckled up.

“This year fatalities involving people not wearing seatbelts is dramatically up. In 2020, we had 29% of those killed and crashes not wearing their seatbelts. But in the first half of 2022, that number jumped to 53%.”

TxDOT had a ‘rollover simulator’ on display Monday morning at a public event marking National Seatbelt Day to show drivers what can happen in a crash if seat belts are not worn.

“Most fatal crashes happen within 25 miles of the home, so even if you’re headed to your friend’s house, or you’re headed to the grocery store it’s so important to buckle that safety belt,” said Deaton.

This November marks 22 years of daily deaths on Texas roads, which is why TxDOT hosted the event.

“We just want to remind people not only about seatbelt use but about safe driving habits which include driving a safe speed not driving impaired so not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and not driving distracted.”

TxDOT says If you are in a crash, buckling up can greatly enhance your chances of surviving.