TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to a chance of winter weather conditions this week, the Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta District has begun preparing bridges and overpasses.

TxDOT has begun prepping the roads with a brine solution. The brine solution is a salt and water mixture that helps prevent ice from accumulating on the roadways. TxDOT also plans to put bulk salt for traction on the same roads.

This includes Interstates 30 and 20 and US highway 59.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta District of TxDOT shares how residents and travelers can stay safe in the event of inclement weather.

“Anytime there’s a chance of extreme weather, in the case of winter precipitation we always like to air on the side of caution and treat those roads just in case to keep everybody safe and to make sure that everybody gets to their destinations safely this holiday,” Heather Deaton said.

Crews will be on standby Thursday night just in case any areas need additional attention and TxDOT is urging drivers to be alert and drive safely.

The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur Counties.