HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday after they were struck by a train while walking near the tracks.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Union Pacific called Saturday to report the situation. Officials at Union Pacific say a person was walking with a bike by Timberbrook Rd. and County Rd. 3422 near a railroad crossing in Longview when they were struck by the train.

Deputies and EMS found the victim deceased when they arrived at the scene. Officials say all personnel were cleared from the scene by 3:00 p.m.

The HCSO is continuing to investigate the situation and is withholding the person’s identity pending next of kin notification.