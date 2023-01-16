MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting and that a possible suspect is still at large.

According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were transported to a hospital in Marshall. Deputies from Harrison County assisted Marshall PD in trying to locate the possible suspect.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said the possible suspect is a black male wearing black clothing and possibly driving a silver Nissan Murano.