MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Marshall High School will reopen to students on Monday after a fire in an auto shop class prompted the district to close the school.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Marshall Independent School District officials said MHS will remain closed Thursday and Friday to continue restoration efforts following a fire on the campus Tuesday morning.

Fire restoration will continue throughout the week. The 200 hall and CTE wing are being deep cleaned, and air filters are being replaced. Staff will report to work Thursday and Friday at their regular start time.

The school expects MHS to reopen to students on Monday, Oct. 17.