MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20.

Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.

He was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshal, where he died of his injuries. Stec was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.