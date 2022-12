AUSTIN (KXAN) — No churches in the Austin area decided to leave the United Methodist Church, at least not yet. However, a total of 439 congregations in other parts of the state met this past weekend and voted to officially cut ties with the major denomination.

The churches that voted to disaffiliate are mostly concentrated in East Texas, West Texas and the Panhandle. Many of them are reportedly leaving to join a more conservative breakaway denomination called the Global Methodist Church. Religious experts suggest the UMC is fracturing over years-long disagreements over issues like same-sex marriage.

KXAN compiled a comprehensive list of the churches throughout the state that are set to disaffiliate from the UMC. The following are the 145 congregations leaving from the Northwest Conference, which encompasses areas like Abilene, Amarillo, Big Spring and Lubbock:

Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches decided to leave the UMC. Here’s a list of those disaffiliating congregations: