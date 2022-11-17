HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans’ hearts.

“It’s a Texas thing. It really is,” said Sally Cummings, a Texas native.

But why does the love run so deep?

Texas State University Associate Professor of Marketing Rick Wilson said it’s because those businesses tap into something that many feel strongly about: pride for the Lone Star State.

“Using the iconography, you know, the Texas State, the colors, the flag, and they really pull that into every aspect of their business,” Wilson said.

Professor Wilson said stores like H-E-B incorporate the Texas name, colors and flag into its products.

It’s a pride Wilson said is unique and dates back centuries.

“I really think it comes down to, you know, the 1830s and 1840s when Texas was its own republic. A really big sense of community when they were, you know, isolated for so long ago in history,” Wilson said.

So whether it’s Texas-shaped tortilla chips at H-E-B or standing under the Texas Roundup at Buc-ee’s, it’s a feeling many Texans can relate to.

“Makes you feel happy because Texas has such a good spirit,” Cummings said.

We asked KXAN viewers on social media what their favorite Texas brand or business was. Here are a few of the answers.

“Blue Bell Icecream, it comes in different flavors and it’s Sooooooo Good. !!!!!” commented one viewer on Facebook.

“HEB, because I like supporting Texas owned companies. Plus, they are constantly giving back to the community. **just wish they would build one of their stores in my town,” wrote another viewer.

“Schlotzsky’s! Every sandwich takes me back to that little store on South Congress when Austin was still the coolest place on Earth,” explained another viewer.