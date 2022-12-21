AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will share an update after meeting with state leaders Wednesday morning ahead of the arrival of a frigid cold blast in Texas.

According to the KXAN weather team, arctic air will arrive in the northwest Hill Country between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday. It races to the south, blowing into Austin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The front will clear south of Caldwell and Fayette counties by 2 p.m.

This meeting comes a day after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) board of directors met to discuss whether the power grid could handle the increased demand ahead of a “dangerous” cold snap.

Wednesday’s briefing among state leaders starts at 10 a.m., and Abbott’s press conference is expected to start at 10:30 a.m.

Abbott will be joined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas, Texas Department of Transportation Director Marc Williams, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Commissioner Emily Lindley and Railroad Commission of Texas Commissioner Jim Wright.

KXAN will carry a live stream of the governor’s remarks in this story and on Facebook.